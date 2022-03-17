Thiago Is One Of The Toughest Midfielders I’ve Ever Faced – Ruben Neves

Wolves forward, Ruben Neves has come out to say that he looks up to midfielders like Thiago Alcantara and N’Golo Kante. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, players like Xabi Alonso and Sergios Busquets are role models in the game and they make him want to improve everytime he steps on the pitch.

Neves added that Thiago is one of the hardest opponents he has ever played against because of his smartness and physicality with the ball.

His words, “Xabi] Alonso and [Sergio] Busquets, but I will also say one from the Premier League — Thiago. When I played against Xabi Alonso (at Bayern), Thiago was there as well… that was a hard game!”

“Thiago is one of the hardest. So smart. Quality, physicality, he’s one of the best.”

“I can say N’Golo Kante as well, it’s impossible to take the ball from him and, defensively, he’s a monster. But my first choice would be Thiago.”

“I always try to play well but in terms of playing balls, I’m not looking to create beautiful moments. Sometimes you pass the ball and it bounces… I try to do it perfectly, although, then again, sometimes it’s bad to try and be perfect because you take more risks.”

“It’s always about the best decisions for the team. And creating the best conditions for the player receiving the pass.”