Things Could Be So Much Worse With My Son’s Diabetes – Chrissy Teigen

Power couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 6-year-old son, Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She recently announced her son’s diagnosis after fans noticed his monitor in a photo she shared during the Olympics.

According to her, she was blown away by the beautiful and incredible words her followers sent her way once they noticed her sons type-1 diabetes monitor, and she really appreciates the kindness.

Chrissy added that things could be worse with her baby’s health, but the positive messages will give her family strength.

Her words, “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA.

Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.

Things could be so much worse. A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!

But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different.

After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly.

This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone.”

