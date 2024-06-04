Things Could’ve Turned Out Very Different For Me At Atletico Madrid – Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid manager, Memphis Depay is set to quit the club. This is coming after a disappointing spell with the Spanish club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely feels things could’ve been very different for him at Atletico Madrid, but it is better to keep that conversation for another time.

Memphis added that he is grateful to the fans, staff, manager and his teammates for their support over the years.

His words, “Not easy to say how I feel about writing this message because I feel that things could’ve been very different. Maybe it’s better to keep that conversation for another time. To Atletico Madrid, my team-mates, the staff and especially the fans, I wanna thank you for the energy and support I’ve experienced in my time being an Atleti player. I keep the good memories close to my heart. Gracias. Aupa Atleti!”

