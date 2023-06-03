Tina Turner Died Without Meeting Her Grandkids And Great-Grandkids

Popular iconic singer, Tina Turner died without seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reports have said. While the singer suffered the tragic loss of her two biological sons, Craig Turner and Ronnie Turner, before her own passing, her two adoptive sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner are still alive.

According to reliable media outlet, Page Six, Turner leaves behind two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — most of whom she never got to meet before she passed.

Tina spent the last few decades of her life living in Switzerland with her second husband, Erwin Bach, at her $76 million mansion known as Villa Algonquin.

WOW.