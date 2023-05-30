Tinubu destined to lead Nigeria – Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that there were clear signs in the life of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that indicated that he was destined to lead Nigeria.

Omo-Agege, in a message to Asiwaju Tinubu on his swearing-in as President of Nigeria, said he was upbeat that Tinubu would surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

In the statement released on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege stressed the need to have the right leadership that would continue the transformational legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State for the 2023 governorship election, also solicited the support of Nigerians for the new administration.

He said: “Given your progressive antecedents as one of the leaders of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Senator of the Federal Republic, Governor of Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan state, Lagos, and eventually, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, you left no one in doubt that you were destined and pragmatically prepared for leadership.

“Without question, these positions and various challenges have prepared you for this current national assignment.

“We have total confidence that you would fit perfectly into the giant shoes of your predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and take our dear country to even greater heights.”