    Login
    Subscribe

    Tinubu Ready For Next Political Move – Sanwo-Olu

    Politics By No Comments1 Min Read

    Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday declared that Bola Tinubu is fit and ready for his next political move.

    Babajide Sanwo-Olu And Bola Tinubu
    Babajide Sanwo-Olu And Bola Tinubu

    Sanwo-Olu made the comment at an event in honour of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) leader.

    The Lagos helmsmen assured of his predecessor’s “renewed vigour”.

    The Governor said Tinubu’s return excites the people of Lagos and supporters across Nigeria.

    “We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigour.

    “We give praises to God that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise.

    ”This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics”, Sanwo-Olu said.

    See also  Governor Ambode Distributes 2,400 Life Jackets To Students In Riverine Areas

    The event was attended by Tinubu’s associates, elected and appointed office holders, party leaders and supporters.

    The former Lagos Governor was in London for three months. He underwent surgery on his right knee and post-surgery physiotherapy.

    The mobilization for Tinubu’s presidential ambition has commenced.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News