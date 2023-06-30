    Login
    Tinubu should probe Buhari govt, recover looted funds – Shehu Sani

    Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore former President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea not to be probed by his successor.

    Ex Senator Shehu Sani
    He said the president should probe the past government and recover looted funds.

    He said Tinubu’s failure to go after looted funds could attract grave consequences.

    Sani stated this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

    The socio-political commentator wrote, “Tinubu should ignore Buhari and go ahead and probe the past Government and recover looted funds. If President Tinubu failed to go after looted funds, looted funds will come after him sooner or later.”

