    Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

    Politics

    President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to return to Nigeria on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after concluding his nine-day visit to Paris, France.

    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

    His arrival marks eight days before his official inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

    A statement issued by Tinubu’s media office and signed by Tunde Rahman highlighted that the purpose of the trip was to allow the President-elect to meticulously fine-tune his transition plans alongside his key aides, ensuring a smooth and well-prepared handover of power without any undue pressure.

    Tinubu’s return is expected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he will receive a warm welcome. This latest trip follows his previous month-long vacation in France, as Tinubu prioritises careful preparation for the transfer of power.

    Additionally, Tinubu aims to attract investors and promote Nigeria’s business opportunities, emphasising his administration’s commitment to creating a favorable environment for economic growth.

