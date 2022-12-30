    Login
    Subscribe

    Tinubu will be president, ​Nigerians tired of Northerners – Aminu

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians will vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

    Bola Tinubu
    Bola Tinubu

    The Grand Patron of Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front (TSNF) spoke on Thursday when he received members of the group in Abuja.

    Aminu noted that the electorate were looking away from the North having been in power for long.

    “Nigerians are tired of us from the North because we have dominated every area of life, particularly government”, NAN quoted.

    The retired Colonel advised Nigerians to shun politics of religious and ethnic sentiments.

    Aminu said Tinubu has lots of ideas that can turn the fortune of Nigeria for good.

    See also  Akeredolu Vows To Bring Back Obaseki To APC

    He added that former Lagos governor raised several people and had achievements to his name.

    Aminu further described Tinubu as an intelligent and focused man “with enormous regards for people and the country”.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply