Tinubu’s gaffes embarrassing, his handlers becoming a cabal – Atiku

The camp of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said the “constant gaffes” of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu were embarrassing.

Tinubu has made over 20 gaffes publicly since he declared his intention to contest, Atiku’s special assistant on public communication Phrank Shaibu indicated on Monday.

A statement he signed said in Tinubu’s rally in Akwa Ibom, the APC flagbearer goofed about making Atiku a Senate President though his opponent never contested any legislative election.

Shaibu noted that the former Lagos governor’s gaffes and miscues are “effects of his failing health” which present danger to national security.

The aide recalled Tinubu’s comment on recruitment of 50 million youths into the Army to solve the unemployment problem, advice to Nigerians to renew their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before they expire, among others.

The Atiku camp said such errors at meetings with world leaders would negatively affect Nigeria’s image because “the Bola Tinubu who served as governor is different now”.

“The Bola Tinubu of today lacks the capacity to lead a nation of 200 million people most of whom are living in abject poverty.

“It is really not about his age since many leaders across the world are also advanced in age. It is about his mien, his utterances and faux pas.”

Shaibu said Tinubu and his allies have been saying what he lacks in physical capacity, he makes up for it in intelligence because the “Presidency of Nigeria is not wrestling.’’

The SA accused the politician’s handlers of “acting like a cabal”, believing that while in Aso Rock, “he will have the best medical attention and delegate important activities of state to them”.

“Nigerians have a right to demand that any aspirant to that office should be in the best state of health. Nigerians must not allow themselves to be deceived,” the statement added.