Tinubu’s track record speaks of his capacity – APC youth leader

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Israel Dayo, has urged Nigerians to discountenance his principal’s weak point and focus more on the great things he has in stock for Nigerians.

Dayo spoke on Thursday while featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show program.

He said disputing Bola Tinubu’s credentials is irrelevant, arguing that his track record speaks for his capacity.

He said: “Tinubu was the governor of Lagos [responsible for] transforming the economy, rebuilding the city. [He] turned around Bar Beach and turned it to Eko Atlantic City.

“He transformed the Ahmadu Bello Way axis. He built the Lekki-Epe axis all the way down. He rebuilt the road that leads to Lagos State University, LASU.

“We should be focusing on substance and the impact this person wants to make. Whether primary school or no primary school, he has the capacity and mental element.”