Tobi Amusan Loses World Athlete Award To Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The World Athletics has named American hurdler, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone the Female World Athlete of the Year. She recently beat Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan and three others for the prestigious honour, and the world has been reacting.

The World Athletics announced the American 400m hurdles Olympics and World Champion and World Record holder as the winner on its website.

McLaughlin-Levrone improved her own world 400m hurdles record by 0.78, first to 51.41 at the US Championships and then to an awe-inspiring 50.68 at the World Championships.

Sydney said, “All of my goals were accomplished this year. We were able to accomplish everything we set out to do. It couldn’t have been any better, and I was so grateful that I was able to produce that performance in front of a home crowd.”

WOW.