Todd Boehly Frequenting The Chelsea Dressing Room Isnt Uncomfortable – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to say that he has no problem with the club’s owners visiting the dressing room. This is coming after Todd Boehly told the squad their season has been embarrassing following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very comfortable with that because it shows that the Blues have an owner who is invested in the team and wants the players to improve.

Lampard added that owners getting involved is very regular in modern football, and it shows passion.

His words, “I am comfortable with that.”

“For me, there was maybe some criticism of our old owner [Abramovich] of not coming to the games and not being around. That wasn’t always true, to be fair.”

“But I think when an owner is very invested in their interest in the team and want to help and improve, it is their prerogative to have the input that they want. I remember the moments as a player of owners first coming into dressing rooms — it actually happened here at Chelsea, it never really happened to me before.”

“I remember being really happy that you could touch them, you could high-five them, you could listen to them and feel them. So I don’t think it is a bad thing in terms of the identity of the club and where you want to get to.”

“I have no problem with it from my point of view. I had my things I wanted to say after the game. If the owner wants to come in be positive, speak to the players be positive. Like Kepa has said there, it can be very regular in the modern day. No problem. In fact, it shows passion and that’s the first thing I like.”