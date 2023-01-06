Todd Boehly Will Begin To Think The Chelsea Job Is Too Big For Potter – Chris Sutton

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly cannot continue to tolerate all of Graham Potter’s struggles in the EPL, Chris Sutton has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the American will soon begin to view the Chelseajob as too big for the Englishman after they spent a fortune in the transfer market.

Sutton added that nobody expected the Blues to beat City last night, and they head to the Etihad at the weekend.

His words, “Is this the Chelsea that the fans want to see where they are applauding them for their effort? Chelsea, over the past 20 years, have been a team who have won big trophies and they look miles off it,”

“The question is how much can Todd Boehly tolerate? Chelsea go to City at the weekend in the FA Cup – if they go out there, I just wonder whether they will view this as a job too big for Graham Potter.”

“They’ve spent a fortune and you feel for Potter in terms of key players being out tonight – Mount, Chilwell, James, Sterling having to come off early on. But it isn’t good enough – I don’t think anybody expected Chelsea to win this game tonight, they are not the team they once were, and how long will Todd Boehly give Graham Potter? It’s so difficult to see where this is going.”