Tory Lanez Not Granted New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

A Los Angeles judge has come out to deny Tory Lanez’s motion for a new trial after the rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills. Recall that the Toronto artist recently begged Judge David Herriford not to ruin [his] life by denying the motion, saying “I could be your son, your brother.”

Tory was originally scheduled to be sentenced on 28 February, however, it was pushed back so that his attorneys could file for a new trial.

“In the end, the jury believed the prosecution’s case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Judge David said recently.

Peterson faces more than 20 years in prison after a Los Angeles jury convicted him of assault and weapons charges in December 2022.

