Tottenham, Chelsea And Brighton All Tried To Hire Kompany – Father

New Bayern Munich manager, Vincent Kompany was wanted by three Premier League clubs before joining the Bavarian giants, his father has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Kompany joining Bayern Munich was a surprise to the whole world, it wasn’t to him, because clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea, and Brighton tried to hire his son before he chose the German club.

His father added that the fact that Bayern Munich is well structured as a club made it impossible to turn them down.

His words, “It was a surprise to the whole world. Well, not for me. If you look at which teams have already come knocking: last year you had Tottenham and Chelsea, now Brighton showed interest, and Chelsea again. But when Bayern, a club that is so well structured at all levels, comes knocking, you don’t refuse.”

On Burnley’s relegation, “At Bayern they did not focus blindly on that relegation. They know Burnley should have gotten more points. They thought it was good that Vincent does not deny his vision when he falls behind.”

