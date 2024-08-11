Travis Scott Arrested In Paris

Popular US rapper, Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris, France. This is coming after an altercation with his own bodyguard at the George V hotel, and fans have been reacting.
According to reports, the police arrested Scott after a security guard tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, and a criminal investigation has now been opened.
Recall that Travis was seen attending the Olympics men’s basketball semi-finals on Thursday evening.
WOW.
