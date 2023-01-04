Trolls Should Tell Me Nothing About Releasing Good Music – Yemi Alade

Popular singer, Yemi Alade has come out to slam followers who tried to dictate how she should run her life. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

It all started when one Twitter user told the singer to release better music this year, not the pangolo she has been singing lately.

Yemi replied, “I have nothing for you, you wouldn’t know a good thing even if it slapped you in the face.”

Another asked her to give birth to a child, even if it’s a girl, she responded, “It’s a New year! Find something new to say you nitwit.”

WOW.