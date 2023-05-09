Trump Truly Raped E. Jean Carroll – Lawyer

Ex-US president, Donald Trump’s absence from a trial where writer, E. Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and defamation shows that he did it, a lawyer for Carroll has said. She recently had her say in court, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, Trump has never looked anyone in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll, so it is only safe to draw the conclusion that he did do it.

Her words, “He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll,”

“You should draw the conclusion that that’s because he did it.”

WOW.