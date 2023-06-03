Tupac’s Star Will Be Well Deserved – Hollywood Walk of Fame

Popular Rap icon, Tupac Shakur is set to be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the organization has announced. His sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the honor on the artist’s behalf on June 7 on Hollywood Boulevard, and fans have been reacting.

Tupac’s star will be issued in the “Recording” category, and Radio personality, Big Boy will emcee the event.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez had this to say, “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,”

“This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

“Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

WOW.