Tyrese Ordered To Pay Almost $650,000 To Ex-Wife And Her Lawyer

Popular actor, Tyrese has been ordered to pay roughly $650,000 in child support and lawyer fees in a child custody battle hearing. TMZ recently revealed that the actor was in Fulton County court on Tuesday to continue his child support struggle with ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, and fans have been reacting.

After resisting the order to pay $10,000 per month to his ex, a judge has now held the singer in contempt and ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support as well as $399,000 for his ex-wife’s attorney fees.

In addition to that, he has been asked to hand over another $17,000 for the special master the judge ordered to deal any other disputes between Tyrese and his ex.

WOW.