Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk Are Adults, Unlike Anthony Joshua – Bob Arum

Popular boxers, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to have a bout early next year to decide the undisputed heavyweight world championship. The heavyweights are set to fight for the title of unified heavyweight champion according to Bob Arum, who sent a thinly-veiled jibe at Anthony Joshua by claiming the fight would be between two adults after a fight between the Brits disintegrated earlier this year.

According to reports, both fighters are intent on seeing the bout materialize, and neither will accept another fight until they face off in the ring.

Arum had this to say, “The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next.”

“With Fury and Usyk we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of [rubbish] back and forth.”

“Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect.”

“So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we’ll be able to make that happen.”

“I’m very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights.”