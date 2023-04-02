Uba Sani’s Certificate of Return temporary – Kaduna PDP Chairman, Hyet

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman in Kaduna State, Mr Felix Hassan Hyet, on Sunday, said the certificate of return issued to Governor-elect candidate, Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is only temporary, as the rightful winner of the election, Isah Ashiru would soon retrieve his mandate through a competent court of jurisdiction

InfoStride News recalls that APC governorship candidate in Kaduna, Sani was announced winner of the March 18 governorship election. He was issued a certificate of return last Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Commissioner in charge of Kaduna.

Hyet insisted Ashiru would surely retrieve his mandate through the overwhelming evidence of election malpractices that bedeviled the polls.

He said Uba Sani is only holding the certificate in trust for the PDP, adding that “by the time we are done with our case in the tribunal, he will hand over the certificate.”

According to him, the party members met on Thursday and reaffirmed their rejection of the declared results that gave the APC candidate the victory over the PDP candidate, adding that their determination to retrieve the people’s mandate through legal processes, starting with the application for review of the elections to the INEC National Headquarters, the outcome of which is being awaited.

“We challenge the INEC to leave above board and avoid partisanship as a supposedly independent body and do her work according to its constitutional mandate, as an umpire in election matters of our dear country,” he said.