UEFA Kicking Spurs Out Of Conference League Is Unfair – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that Spurs are very confident of overturning UEFA’s decision to kick them out of the Conference League. He recently revealed that the decision to send Tottenham out of the competition was incredible to start with.

According to him, he doesn’t think the decision was fair at all because the club is clearly battling a COVID crisis at the moment.

Conte added that not playing the game in the competition was down to the virus, and the government also decided to stop Spurs training sessions for the time being.

His words, “For sure, this is an incredible decision,”

“This decision is not fair. All the world knows we were facing a big problem like COVID. We didn’t play not through our fault but because we had many players with COVID and the government decided to stop our training sessions and close our [training] centre.”

“UEFA took this decision but there is another step and we’re confident that there is another step. I repeat: it was incredible what UEFA did. Also, in explanation about this defeat, I have read that Tottenham couldn’t play the game for COVID cases.”

“I dispute this. But they took this decision. We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court. I can’t accept this. We are very, very disappointed with UEFA for this reason.”

“It means maybe someone doesn’t know the problem we were having and maybe some personal interests [were behind the decision].”

“All the players — one player tomorrow — but all the players are available,”

“They recovered from COVID and we have all the players now negative. It’s good news for us. But as you know well, for sure with COVID you bring this virus with you for a bit of time.”

“For sure many players at the moment are not so fit because they have to face this situation. The good news is we have all the players available.”