Unhappy Marriage Is Inevitable When Women Don’t Submit – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that there is nothing like equality in marriage because the husband should always be the head. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact of the matter is that 90% of marriages will be successful today if women marry men they can willingly submit and obey.

Reno added that men should also be prepared to provide for and care for their women before deciding to marry them.

His words, “The happiest marriages happen when women choose, of their own free will, to marry men that they want to follow and obey.”

“The unhappiest marriages occur when women choose to marry men they do not want to follow and obey. There is no equality in marriage.”

“The husband should always be the head! When a man says to a woman, will you be my wife??, he is actually applying for a job. The job to be her boss, pay her bills, and to protect and honour her.”

“If you are not ready for the job, then do not apply for it! And if you do not want a boss, then do not accept his proposal. Forget wokeness. This simple rule will solve 90% of the problems in modern marriage.”