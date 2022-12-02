Uruguay Did Everything To Avoid Group Stage Exit – Coach

Uruguay coach, Diego Alonso has come out to say that his team will leave the World Cup with a bad taste in their mouths. This is coming after they were knocked out despite beating Ghana 2-0, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players did everything they had to do to be in the next round with the goals scored and chances created, but it just was not meant to be.

Diego added that football is like that sometimes and his boys will have to learn from the experience.

His words, “The team did everything they had to do to be in the next round, football, mood, the game, the goals, the chances created, even the ones they took away from us, but hey, it’s football. We go home with a bad taste in our mouths.”