Uruguay vs Ghana Referee Deserves Jailtime – Cavani

Uruguay striker, Edinson Cavani has come out to say that if he is punished for punching a VAR monitor, then World Cup referee, Daniel Siebert should be jailed. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the referee made a lot of mistakes during the game, and if he is sanctioned for hitting the VAR monitor, the referee should be put in prison for his errors in Qatar.

Cavani added that it is sad how there are glaring errors to deal with in football even with the emergence of VAR.

His words, “If they sanction me for having hit the VAR, the referee should have to be put in prison [for his mistakes]. There have been errors that with the VAR and with the cameras, all the referees that are behind it should not make.”

“It is true that we have to behave, but we are human beings and many times it happens on a field when you live with passion and work hard and you have to experience situations like these, which is not the first time we have to deal with it. And there it can be that the reactions can be a little more forgiven, not justified.”