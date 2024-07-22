US President, Joe Biden, pulls out of reelection bid amid concerns over health, age

President of the United States of America (US), Joe Biden, has announced the end of his reelection campaign after fellow Democrats questioned his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in an uncertain state.

Biden, in a post on X on Sunday, said he will continue to serve as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said.

By dropping his reelection bid, he clears the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket, the first Black woman to do so in the country’s history.

Biden, 81, did not mention her when he announced his decision.