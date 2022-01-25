VAR Made Iwobi’s Tackle Look Worse Than It Actually Was – Okocha

Super Eagles legend, Jay Jay Okocha has come out to say that Alex Iwobi deserved his red card vs Tunisia. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, in football, intention doesn’t really matter much as referees only judge on the damage a tackle caused or can cause.

Okocha added that replays sometimes tell a different story and officials have to play to the book.

“As a player, we always try to retain possession especially when you’ve had a bad touch but also the referee dished out yellow first because he realized that it wasn’t dangerous play until the VAR called him,”

“And when they look at replays, sometimes they tell a different story and when we saw that replay I said it that he’s off, whether it was intentional, whatever, he was a bit dangerous on the Tunisian player but that wasn’t his intention.

“I mean these referees play to the book. We’ve had a bad day and when it rains it pours.”