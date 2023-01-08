Varane And Casemiro Are Important MUFC Signings – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to blast the club’s transfer strategy in the years following the departure of legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Manchester United didn’t exactly have the fear factor last season, and the lack of spirit and fight was clearly evident.

Ten Hag, however, added that the acquisition of Casemiro and Raphael Varane will hopefully change that because they are winners.

His words, “Manchester United didn’t exactly have the fear factor last season.”

“There was no spirit. I saw no team dynamic in the squad. The mental resilience was very low. I saw that as an outsider – and also noticed it in my first weeks at the club. I looked at the culture of the club. I asked ‘how did Manchester United become great?’ And for me, it was about Sir Alex Ferguson.”

“His teams excelled in togetherness, collectivity, spirit. You just couldn’t beat them. When we get players, you look at their quality and technical skills. But you also look at their mental quality, that mental resilience – and we had to bring that back. Most purchases have been average – and at United average is not good enough. United’s shirt weighs heavily. Only real personalities, who can perform under great pressure, can play here.”

“We needed personalities,”

“That’s why the acquisition of Casemiro was so important. Along with Raphael Varane, we now have a second player who has experience of winning titles. [Tyrell] Malacia, [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro, Antony are all fighters, while Christian Eriksen is a technical winner and a great personality. We want the best of the best.”