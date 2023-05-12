Varane, Garnacho Will Be Available Vs Wolves – Erik ten Hag

Raphael Varane has made a timely recovery from injury for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has said. He, however, revealed that Marcus Rashford is a big question mark to face Wolves, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rashford has a problem with his leg, so it is not guaranteed that he will be featuring against Wolves tomorrow.

Erik added that Garnacho has had over 7 days of worth of training since he returned, so he should be available for selection.

His words, “He [Rashford] has a problem, an injury on his leg, so he is a big question mark for tomorrow. But we are happy Rapha Varane is back.”

On Garnacho, “He has had one more week worth of training, so he is available. We have seen he can bring something extra in the team.”