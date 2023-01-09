VAR’s Mistake Cost Wolves A Victory Vs Liverpool – Julen Lopetegui

Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui is still fuming after his team wrongly had a winner ruled out against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the offside that was called by the ref after the goal does not exist because it is impossible for the goal he watched over and over again to be ruled out as that.

Julen added that it is a pity to see VAR make a costly mistake that affected a game Wolves should have won.

His words, “We have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry. It’s impossible. Someone has told him it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. Two touches are our players, and the second touch he doesn’t want.”

“The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. Today we have the help of VAR, and it is a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside.”