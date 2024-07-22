Vinicius Junior Is A Complete Footballer – Benzema

Real Madrid legend, Karim Benzema has come out to explain why he thinks Vinicius Junior deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would pick Vini to win the prestigious prize because he was not just key to what Real Madrid achieved in the just-concluded season, he was fantastic as well in the season before the last.

Benzema added that the Brazilian forward is simply a complete footballer who can win a game on his own.

His words, “I’m going to say Vini because he deserves it for his season and not just for what he’s done this year, but also for what he’s done last year, he was also above the rest with his football and what he does with the ball. He’s a kid, a complete footballer. He can win a game on his own, of course with the help of his teammates, but he is very good when Real Madrid needs him and that is why I think he deserves it. He is always there and he always shows up. For all of that, my favourite is Vini.”

