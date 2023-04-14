Vinicius Junior Is A Winger Who Thinks – Henry

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has come out to say that Vinicius Jr is the best left winger in the world. He recently revealed this after the Brazilian player’s incredible Real Madrid transformation, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Vini thinks about what he does on the pitch, and he is always hell-bent on making defenders fall, stumble and confused when he comes up against them.

Henry added that the Brazilian winger has been consistent in the last 2 years, and that makes him one to look out for in the future.

His words, “Yes. At the moment, yes. You have guys that are doing okay at Arsenal in the Premier League. Martinelli is coming.”

“This is what I am saying with Vinícius Jr, he pushes the ball to pass Reece James. He knows that, at that moment, he is going to lose that race. Okay, ‘I am going to lose it, but then I push again’. This is what I am saying, he thinks about what he is doing. He makes you fall. He makes you stumble. Pushes the ball again. He stops you. Squares you, then pushes the ball again. That’s the difference. He is a thinker. When I see Vinicius Jr on the ball, I can feel it, he’s cooking,”

“In the last two years, Vinicius Jr has been solid. Do you know why I would give him being ahead of others? Where he is coming from. From an unwanted guy in a dressing room to a guy that gets kicked around every time he plays the game. Getting booed by the fans. Abused in pre-season. Again, the guy delivers. They try to kick him. They wanted him out of the dressing room. He delivers. Now, it looks a tiny bit like his team, although Benzema would have a word to say about that, but the two of them are brilliant.”