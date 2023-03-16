Vinicius Junior Is The Best Around At The Moment – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that Vinicius Junior is the best in the world. This is coming after Real Madrid dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the Brazilian attacker did not score any goal in the match yesterday, his performance and assists on a consistent level make him the best around at the moment.

Ancelotti added that Benzema suffered a knock after scoring against Liverpool, and he hopes there will be no further problems.

His words, “For me, he’s the best in the world. Today he didn’t score, but he played very well and provided a goal.”

On Benzema, “It’s a blow, nothing more. I hope there will be no problems.”