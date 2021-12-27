VJ Adams Is Not My Husband, I Only Did A Bridal Shoot With Him – Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has come out to deny being married to Nigerian disc jockey and television presenter, VJ Adams. She recently revealed this after her Wikipedia page was edited, and fans have been reacting.

Jumping on Instagram to make a public service announcement, the mother of one appealed to whoever is responsible for the editing to remove it.

Juliet added that she only did a bridal shoot project with @iamvjadams, and they are not officially married.

Her words, “PSA ! I just found out that someone random has been editing my Wikipedia page online and for this whole year apparently “Juliet’s spouse is VJ Adams aka Mr. Ibrahim”

PLEASE, whoever you are, please edit that out, because I AM SINGLE , I AM NOT MARRIED.”

“I’m an actor, model, brand ambassador, speaker and a Host, I work with colleagues on various projects and doesn’t mean because I did a bridal shoot project with @iamvjadams we are officially married.”

“This is a PSA! Please help a sister out to stay single UNTIL she actually gets married. THANK YOU for removing that from online.”

WOW.