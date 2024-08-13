Vlahovic Doesn’t Deserve His Juventus Salary – Francesco Oppin

Dusan Vlahovic is not worthy of Juventus’ striking berth, Francesco Oppini has said. The pundit recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Serbian clearly does not measure up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez, and he definitely does not deserve his 12-million-a-year salary.

Oppini added that Juventus currently does not have the calibre of strikers the club and its fans have been used to.

His words, “Juventus without a striker of the same calibre since Cristiano Ronaldo, the rest of the chatter is blown away by the wind along with the recent glorious memories of immortal strikers like Tevez first and [Gonzalo] Higuain then. As of today, Vlahovic is not a striker worthy of Juventus and 12 million a year.”

WOW.