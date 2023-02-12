    Login
    Vote Carefully This Month – Peruzzi

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Peruzzi has come out to warn Nigerians to be careful ahead of the 2023 presidential elections. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the citizens must vote very wisely because they cannot afford to make the mistake of voting for a president who will ban music in the country.

    Peruzzi wrote,

    WOW.

