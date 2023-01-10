War Between Ukraine And Russia Is Senseless – Pope Francis

Vatican leader, Pope Francis has come out to liken the war in Ukraine to a crime against God and against humanity. He recently called again for an end to the conflict, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, conflicts such as the war in Ukraine with its wake of death and destruction and attacks on civil infrastructures are akin to crimes against God and humanity.

He added that he’ll keep feeling the need to renew his appeal for an immediate end to the senseless conflict between both nations.

His words, “Today, I feel bound to renew my appeal for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, whose effects are felt in entire regions, also outside of Europe, due to its repercussions in the areas of energy and food production, above all in Africa and in the Middle East.”

