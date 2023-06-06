Wash Your Armpits Properly Before Coming To The Gym – Kemen

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kemen has come out to ask people who choose not to have their baths before going to the gym to at least clean up some parts of their bodies. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, gym users who refuse to shower should always remember to wash their armpits and beneath their private parts before leaving their houses for workout.

He added that it is also wise for them to use perfumes or deodorants to make the world a safer place for everyone.

WOW.