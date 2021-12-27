Watford Is Yet To Train Properly In 2 Weeks – Claudio Ranieri

Watford manager, Claudio Ranieri has come out to say that it is currently a bad moment for the club. He recently revealed this during his press conference, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Watford has held only one full training session in over two weeks amid the COVID resurgence, as trying to arrange training hasn’t been easy at all.

Ranieri added that he hopes none of his players suffers some injuries in the nearest future due to lack of proper training.

His words, “I have just today [Monday] had the first training session all together,”

“Fortunately today all my players arrived together and that is very, very important. I have just the injured players and it’s a bad moment now.”

“It’s a bad moment because the players can’t train properly and I hope nobody suffers some injuries because you know when they don’t train and they arrive at the end [of the game] it is very difficult to play, but that’s it.”

On signing unvaccinated players, “I think we have to think about this,”

“There is another problem and if you are vaccinated, if you get Covid it is just for little things. Without vaccination you have to stay at home a long time without training and it’s important to understand if these players are vaccinated.”