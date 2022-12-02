We Are Enemies Of Nigeria If We Tell The Truth About The Nation – Mr Macaroni

Popular comedian, Mr Macaroni has come out to blast presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad and others who he describes as advocates of civil war and anarchy some years ago. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Sharing an old tweet where Bashir Ahmad threatened that there will be a civil war if the price of petrol is not left at N65, Mr Macaroni revealed that it is funny how the presidential aide and others now call themselves patriots today.

Macaroni added that there is still fuel scarcity and people are suffering in the government of those who allegedly threatened a civil war.

His words, “These are those who call themselves Patriots today. Some of those who are in government now were advocates of Civil war and anarchy some years ago. They are in power now, there is fuel scarcity everywhere, the people are suffering. If we talk, they call us Enemies of Nigeria.”

WOW.