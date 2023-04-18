We Could Have Tyson Fury Vs Usyk And Wilder Vs Anthony Joshua On The Same Night – Eddie Hearn

Popular Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has come out to tease an epic £323 million card that would see Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk on the same card as Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua. Recall that Joshua recently fought for the first time in eight months, as he defeated Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision.

In his latest social media post, Eddie flaunted an epic card proposed to him which could cost £323m, but added that Joshua has not yet decided if he would take a fight in July before a major bout in December.

Hearn added that there have been conversations with people who would like to host the boxers on the same night.

His words, “For AJ his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.”

“There have been conversations with people who would like to host Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Wilder on the same night.”

“It’s going to cost a lot of money, but would be epic.”