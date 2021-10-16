We demand apology from EFCC for the freezing of N20 billion bailout fund

The Kogi State government has beckoned on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apologize to the state over an alleged N20 billion bailout fund it sought a court order to freeze.

The Lagos division of the Federal High Court on Friday granted EFCC’s application to discontinue the case against the Kogi State government.

In the report, the anti-graft commission withdrew the suit that sought the state government to forfeit the N20 billion bailout fund meant for payment of salaries in the state.

A Lagos High Court on August 31, 2021 froze Kogi State government’s account domiciled in Sterling Bank Plc, following EFCC’s ex-parte application before Justice Tijani Ringim.

The money deposited with the account name “Kogi State Salary Bailout Account” was meant for the payment of salaries in the state