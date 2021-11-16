We Deserved Another Goal Vs Cape Verde – Rohr

Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde felt like a victory, Gernot Rohr has said. He recently revealed that the hard-earned result actually felt like a win for the Super Eagles.

According to him, the fact is that he believes his boys deserved to have scored at least another goal, even if a draw already means qualification.

Rohr added that it was not an easy game because Cape Verde have a good technical team and a tactical coach.

His words, “First of all, sometimes, a draw can be like a victory. That was the case today. Because we wanted to qualify, we knew that a draw is already qualification.”

“It was not an easy game because Cape Verde have a good technical team and they scored a goal in a moment when we believed we had the match in the hands.”

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half, and I think we deserved to score a second goal.”

“That did not come, and we had to defend, and the players did it very well.”

“The improvement I want to see is for us to exploit the opportunities we have to score, to be more effective defensively and also play quicker from behind – it is still too slow from behind for me.”

“Our central defenders still take much time to take the ball forward. So, we have to work on that.”

“We have 13 points from six matches, it’s not a bad result – because we have two more points above the team that placed second [Cape Verde].”

“Now we have to be optimistic as we have time to prepare for Afcon. Some of our players are coming back from injury, so let’s give them time, they will do better and better.”