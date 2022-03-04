We Do Not Owe Mesut Ozil – Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have come out to deny reports that Mesut Ozil has gone on strike over missing wages. The club recently had its say via a statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Fenerbahce, the news that Mesut Ozil did not play because his debts from the club were not paid have nothing to do with the facts, so it should be ignored.

The club added that despite the heavy economic conditions at Fenerbahce, payments have been made on time until now.

“As we have often experienced, this kind of fake news that is created completely haphazardly without being confirmed by any official from our club is beyond our tolerance limit.”

