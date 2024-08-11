We Have Nothing To Do With The Hacking Of Trump’s Internal Communications – Iran

Donald Trump has come out to say that some of his campaign’s internal communications have been hacked. He recently blamed the Iranian government, citing past hostilities between himself and Iran, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he has already informed his campaign team that Iran were responsible for the hack, but they were only able to get publicly available information.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York responded by saying the Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election.

A statement from the mission read, “We do not accord any credence to such reports.”

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968. He became president of his father’s real-estate business in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. He expanded its operations to building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses and later started side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiff or defendant in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six business bankruptcies.

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York City, the fourth child of Fred Trump, a Bronx-born real-estate developer whose parents were German immigrants, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. Trump grew up with older siblings Maryanne, Fred Jr., and Elizabeth and younger brother Robert in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, and attended the private Kew-Forest School from kindergarten through seventh grade.