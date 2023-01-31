We Hope Eriksen Can Return To Play A Role In The Final Stages Of The Season – MUFC

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen is set to be out at least three months with an ankle injury suffered against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to MUFC, Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period than earlier expected because of his serious ankle injury.

The club added that there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season.

It read, “Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season.”