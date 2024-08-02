We Offered £22M For Greenwood, But He Preferred A Different Path – Lazio

We submitted a £22m ($28m) offer for Mason Greenwood, Lazio has come out to say. The club’s sporting director, Angelo Fabiani recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lazio offered MUFC £22m for 50 per cent of the player, but he preferred to take a different path to France, and he wishes him the best of luck.

Angelo added that he does not want mercenaries at the club, because Lazio FC has a lot of values.

His words, “We wanted Greenwood last year, then there was a hitch with the player – you all know what Greenwood’s problem was. An agent this year approached us with the idea of Greenwood moving to Italy. We gave him a deadline, from there an auction was unleashed and I thought I could go up to a certain limit.

We offered £22m for 50 per cent of the player, we’re talking about €26m. He preferred to take another path and I say that the best deals are those that aren’t made. I want [Nicolo] Rovella, [Mattia] Zaccagni, players who love the environment where they work. I don’t want these mercenaries, it’s lucky not to make certain deals. I could sell myself for €50,000 more but I have values that my parents passed on to me. If he’s taken another path, we wish Greenwood the best of luck.”

WOW.

