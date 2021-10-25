We say NO to compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for workers – NLC

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) seems ready for an arm wrestle with the Federal Government as they have rejected its planned enforcement of Covid-19 vaccination on workers and Nigerians.

This is coming at a time some state governments and stakeholders had already opposed the federal government’s compulsory vaccination plan.

The position of Labour was made known by the NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, while unveiling the Covid-19 vaccination Advisory for the Federal Civil Servants on Monday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Wabba said though the efficacy of vaccines for the control of Covid-19 had been scientifically proven, the federal government should use the tool of persuasion rather than force to get workers and the general public to take it.